Reig Jofre will distribute up to 3.53 million on June 28 in his flexible dividend

Related news

Reig Jofre will distribute up to 3.53 million in cash through its flexible dividend. An amount that supposes a pay-out of 62% on the consolidated result of fiscal year 2020 for the company. The company contemplates the distribution of one new share for every 119 old ones or 0.045 euros gross per title.

For now, Reig Jofre’s board of directors has agreed on some of the conditions of execution of the paid-up capital increase as approved at its last general shareholders meeting. Thus, the remuneration will be made through the scrip dividend modality.

With this formula, it has been established that the maximum effective volume to be distributed will be 3.53 million euros, while the maximum number of titles to be issued for those investors who prefer to receive new shares from the laboratories, it will be 645,397 titles. A figure that is equivalent to 0.84% ​​of the company’s capital.

Options on the table

The cash payment to those shareholders who have chosen to receive the dividend through this channel is scheduled for June 28. The pharmaceutical company has confirmed an assured price of € 0.045 gross for each share.

Meanwhile, those who prefer new shares will receive them in their securities account on July 19 at the rate of one for every 119 old ones in their portfolio.

Reig Jofre’s board of directors has appointed Banco de Sabadell as agent entity of the broadcast. In addition, it has been pointed out that the last day to acquire shares of the company with the right to collect this dividend will be June 9.