Reig Jofre summons his shareholders on April 29 to approve his flexible dividend

Laboratorios Reig Jofre has announced the call for the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company for next April 29, 2021, at 11:00 am, in the first and only call to approve its shareholder remuneration policy.

“The Board of Directors of the Company will submit to approval at said Shareholders’ Meeting a remuneration through the option of “scrip dividend” or flexible dividend, which allows Reig Jofre shareholders to receive, if they so wish, released shares of the Company, but without limiting their possibility of receiving in cash an amount equivalent to the payment of the dividend, if that is their total or partial option, “he says. the pharmaceutical laboratory.

To this end, the Board of Directors will submit for approval of the Shareholders’ Meeting a increase in the capital stock of the Company charged to reserves for a determinable amount according to the terms of the agreement, through the issuance of new ordinary shares with a nominal value of fifty cents and with an incomplete allocation forecast.

“After the approval, where appropriate, of said dividend by the Shareholders’ Meeting, the Board of Directors must approve its execution, as well as all the operational details in this regard,” Reig Jofre details in a note sent to the CNMV.

Janssen Covid-19 Vaccine

The announcement of this call is made on the same day that the Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, Reyes Maroto, has stated that, “next April, 5.5 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Janssen, of which 800,000 will be distributed in Catalonia “, an announcement that has been made after the visit to the factory of the Catalan pharmaceutical company Reig Jofre de Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), in which the ‘fill and finish’ of the vaccine developed by Janssen, as reported by Europa Press.

“In relation to production at the Reig Jofre factory, the minister has specified that the forecast is for the pharmaceutical company to start in mid-June and, although she has ruled out giving figures on the volume of vaccines that will be produced, she has claimed that the company it can exceed a million doses a day. ” Reig Jofre will be in charge of the “process of filling the vials with the vaccine asset -which is developed in the Netherlands- as well as the final packaging process with which the doses will already be ready for supply”.