Reig Jofre recovers the path of 6 euros in search of revalidating his annual maximums

The new year arrived as a breath of fresh air for Laboratorios Reig Jofre which, after the agreement with Janssen for the production of the Covid-19 vaccine, saw the value of its titles increase until it reached Annual highs on February 12 at 6,180 euros at closing.

Today and after a slight drop in the third week of this month of March, Reig Jofre is listed again above 6 euros intraday and rises more than 1% in the Continuous Market, while in the whole of 2021 it is positioned with an accumulated of 38.04%.

The Catalan laboratory, which will begin to produce doses of the Jannsen’s Covid-19 vaccine in mid-June, struggles to recover the annual highs of last February and get closer to the historical ones that it achieved six years ago, when it closed the day of February 24, 2015 at 7,506 euros.

On March 27, Luis Francisco Ruiz, director of analysis, strengthened the ability to grow that Reig Jofre has in a sector that presents attractive valuations. “The stock builds a primary uptrend and the volume rebounds with intensity,” says Luis Francisco Ruiz, who adds that “the current correction offers an opportunity to seek long or down-trend buy positions. The previous resistance zone and current support that is between 5.23 and 5.00 can be a good place to establish buy limit orders ”. (See Reig Jofre’s full analysis).

From the technical side, the stock market indicators give Reig Jofre a total score of 8.5 out of 10 possible points. It also stands out in positive long and medium term trend, the positive total moment, the long-term increasing volume, and the decreasing amplitude range. As less favorable, the medium-term volume that is decreasing and the range of amplitude, increasing.