Reig Jofre: medium / long-term purchase

Outstanding scores in Ibex Small Cap stocks

Reig Jofreis one of the eight companies that is part of the Ibex Small Cap and that obtains a total score of outstanding with the technical indicators that we apply within the premium zone. The indicators are designed to invert in favor of the trend and such a high score is only obtained when the majority of the categories (trend, momentum, volume and volatility) present positive scores in the medium and long term, which is the time horizon for which they are designed.

Reig Jofre’s valuation multiples

OPVs for renewable energies

In the coming months we will see many IPOs of Renewable Energy companies, Investment Strategies analyzes the sector and companies comment on their future plans. Do not miss it!

Reig Jofre is a pharmaceutical laboratory that will be responsible for the formulation, filling and packaging of the Janssen vaccine against COVID-19. The company has increased capacity at its plants and strong earnings growth is expected to extend into 2021. The company receives a positive evaluation by fundamental analysis (see “Reig Jofre: more capacity, efficiency and production”) and it is among the companies in the Spanish Continuous Market that we like the most since it presents attractive relative valuations within a sector that is currently in good shape (see “Webinar. The Spanish stocks we like the most outside the Ibex -35”).

Reig Jofre with weekly data Amplitude range in percentage, MACD oscillator and trading volume

From a graphic point of view, The price series has built in the last year a structure of increasing significant highs / lows that is supported by a strong increase in the volume of contracts and a drop in volatility. At the same time, volatility has turned downward and is beginning to fall below the average of recent years. The bottom trend is bullish and the only negative news is that the overbought is bulky and it seems that we are entering a consolidation phase.

In this setting, we interpret that the current correction offers an opportunity to look for long or long positions in favor of trend. The previous resistance zone and current support that is between 5.23 and 5.00 may be a good place to establish buy limit orders. The starting stop should be below the 52-week average and the bullish guideline that starts from year-on-year lows that is trading around 4.36.

If you like graphical analysis and trend operations, sign up for our course at affordable prices