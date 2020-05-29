Reig Jofre does not work on the coronavirus vaccine. Nor does he need. His stock market career in this 2020 reflects the good work of value in the face of the health crisis unleashed worldwide. And not only as a component of a defensive sector like the pharmaceutical. Its good figures for the first quarter could be just the beginning of a year like the current one where the company’s eyes are on October.

It is the date on which he hopes to obtain the results of a clinical study started this month among 300 health professionals, in direct contact with Covid-19, with the idea of ​​reducing its incidence in case of infection. Manremyc, a dietary supplement that is evaluated for its efficacy and which, in case of infection, shows its ability to reduce the severity of the effect of the pandemic.

For José Antonio González, technical analyst of Investment Strategies Reig Jofre “recovers strong positions from the annual minimum projected from 1.87 euros, a recovery that allows us to develop a growing structure in the short term, consolidate the price above its annualized moving average and activate purchase signals in oscillators, while the volume of trading rebounds strongly ”.

And ensures that “in this way, the price is attacking the area of ​​primary or long-term resistance that we identified around 3.15 / 3.13, the overcoming of which would enable demand to update upward targets towards 3.88 euros per share ”.

Reig Jofre on weekly chart with Average Amplitude Range in percentage (upper center window), MACD (lower center window) and trading volume (lower window)

According to your stock chart, the value is still very far from its maximum levels reached in 2015, but the truth is that it is very close to the resistance zone returning to 2018 levels. So far this year, its price accumulates an advance of more than 17%.

While most companies face more than uncertainty in the second quarter, Reig Jofre expects that in the second quarter of the year the expected growth in sales and profits will be reflected thanks to the production of essential medicines defined by Health and the European Commission for ICU patients by Covid-19.

ANDn the first part of the year, its consolidated result reached 3.2 million euros, 33.3% more with an increase in sales of 26%, especially due to the high demand for sedative products, muscle relaxants and analgesics linked to the intensive care treatment of patients intubated by the coronavirus.

According to our premium indicators, it still does not seem the appropriate time to enter the value, because the score is 5.5 out of 10 and does not reach the required 7.5. But in fact, the red indicator outperforms the value at its current price. And it accumulates a bullish trend in the medium term and good parameters in terms of volume and range.

