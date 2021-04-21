Reig Jofre announces the opening of the Reig Jofre Sp. Zoo subsidiary in Poland

Laboratorios Reig Jofre, a pharmaceutical company listed on the continuous market of the Spanish stock market, reinforces its international expansion with the creation of the company REIG JOFRE Sp. Z oo in Poland, a country of 38 million inhabitants, whose pharmaceutical market amounts to close to 9,000 million euros, with an annual growth rate above 5%, in which the company already has a presence through distribution agreements.

The company in Poland will have a marketing team and its own sales network specialized in the pharmaceutical market. The new company was created with the aim of meeting the demand for the products indicated in the treatment of osteoarthritis and osteoarticular pain in the unit of Specialty Pharmacare and gradually introduce the dermatology line and products from the Consumer Healthcare ranges (weight control, energy, stress and sleep, and beauty).

In a second stage, after completing the registration processes, Reig Jofre will expand its offer with the ranges of antibiotics and injectables for hospital use from the Pharmaceutical Technologies unit.

Reig Jofre plans to register the first sales of the subsidiary in Poland in the second quarter of 2021. In addition, the company anticipates generating new business opportunities in Eastern European countries, thus consolidating the global growth strategy.

International expansion is one of the strategic pillars of growth for Reig Jofre, 55% of the turnover outside of Spain is generated through its own sales network in Europe and Southeast Asia (Spain, France, Portugal, Belgium, Sweden, United Kingdom, Singapore, and soon, Poland), and the formalization of distribution agreements with more than 130 commercial partners in more than 70 countries.

Reig Jofre closed 2020 with sales of 230 million euros and an EBITDA of 26.5 million euros. Specialty Pharmacare (osteoarticular and dermatology) and Consumer Healthcare units accounted for 29% and 23%, respectively.