Rehabilitation of schools is moving slowly; deterioration and vandalism

MEXICO CITY.

The rehabilitation of schools in the country that were vandalized during the pandemic is progressing at a slow pace, according to authorities and a tour carried out in entities of the country.

In Guanajuato there is no rush to repair the 600 vandalized schools throughout the state, since teachers, parents and health authorities prefer to continue with the Pilot Program of classes. Even the return to face-to-face classes could occur until the next school year, despite the fact that the pandemic has not ended.

359 schools were vandalized that year in the state. Only in León, 48 schools were robbed, between March and September 2020. For example, in the San Isidro Labrador neighborhood, located near the marginal area of ​​Los Castillos, the destruction was absolute in the Telesecundaria 765 located on Farmer Street, Well, they stole from blackboards, desks, bathroom furniture, windows and even electrical wiring.

The same thing happened at the Jorge Ibargüengoitia school located in Brisas del Campestre. At the moment they have not started a campaign to repair schools.

In Aguascalientes, despite the fact that they have already returned to classes, some schools have problems due to theft of equipment.

“The bomb was stolen and for some time we were without this resource, some areas are damaged. We are reconditioning everything due to the lack of water, I think the school is at 80% ”, said the director of Technique 37, Martha Elba Pérez, in Aguascalientes.

The vandalized schools in Tijuana, Baja California, begin to be rehabilitated and monitored in order to enter into operation in the next few days.

The Ministry of Education, in coordination with the Ministry of Security, allocated personnel and resources to clean and disinfect dozens of schools that will once again receive basic level students. But in some schools, the damage is greater, windows and doors were broken, equipment was stolen and some schools are in poor condition due to vandalization.

In Sonora, despite being on a green traffic light, the authorities decided not to return to face-to-face classes.

On a tour made by Excelsior In several elementary schools in the country it was found that they were not enabled to return to classes, there is infrastructure in poor condition, vandalized facilities, brush and debris in the courtyards.

In Oaxaca, the return was postponed, because the CNTE said that it would not allow it until there were conditions, the truth is that to this must be added that the State Attorney General’s Office recorded 146 investigation folders for robberies of public schools and private, from March 2020 to the same month in 2021. Computer and electronic equipment were stolen from offices and classrooms, to the detriment of students and teachers.

They also stole water pumps, cash, musical instruments, kitchen appliances and utensils, sound equipment, fans, office furniture, lamps, copper pipes and even water tanks, and it is not clear in which schools they have already rehabilitated.

In Yucatán, state authorities for now prefer not to do anything to the schools and wait until the next school year approaches because otherwise they would “spend double”.

Coahuila has already returned in person; Of 4,210 pre-school, primary and secondary schools, only 180 institutions that serve around 20 students, 630,000 students in the entity, returned, which speaks of progress in rehabilitation.

In the State of Mexico. About a thousand schools of different levels have been the object of equipment theft, vandalism, looting and painting so far in the pandemic. In Valle Chalco, the 310 schools were working at forced marches yesterday, after the face-to-face return was announced today.

From the National Union of Education Workers in Edomex, it was announced that large schools where there were computer centers were the most affected by criminals. Although parents have already collaborated with authorities with the cleaning of plants, the count of the most stolen items has yet to be refined.

Magdalena Moreno Ortiz, Tamaulipas Undersecretary of Education, said that one point that helped to solve maintenance problems was electoral day, since 1,307 schools were chosen as voting booths.

In Hidalgo, they will wait until the next school year to have the possibility of “repairing schools and maintaining them during vacations,” said Alejandro Benítez, Secretary of Health.

Héctor Astudillo, governor of Guerrero, said that on September 3 will be the return to classes and this week he will work to know the physical state of the schools.

In Durango, Rubén Calderón Luján, Secretary of Education, began working groups to analyze a pilot reopening plan.

In Veracruz, dozens of schools were vandalized and according to teachers, the schools have not received full rehabilitation; the suspended services are missing due to non-payment and in other cases, due to the damage caused by the looting.

