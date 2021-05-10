Regulators will be able to remove dangerous products on Ebay

05/10/2021 at 9:53 AM CEST

Online Seller Ebay Says It Is Giving Regulators Power To Remove Dangerous Products without consulting the company. Officials will be able to recall items “when they have evidence of a consumer safety risk,” Ebay said. In the UK, that will include the Office of Product Safety and Standards and internet regulator Ofcom.

Online marketplaces, such as Ebay, They are involved in a constant battle to discover unsafe items sold by their users. That’s in part because almost anyone can create a listing on online auction sites. Over the years, researchers have found unsafe electrical appliances, toys and batteries for sale in a wide range of online marketplaces, including Amazon and the Chinese platform: Wish.

Ebay said it already had “extensive” reporting systems for customers to use and took “proactive” steps to remove prohibited items. But “eliminating the need for a second level of approval streamlines the process, makes product disposal more efficient and reduces risk that harmful products are bought “,