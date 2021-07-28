regulators start to “like” him

Good news for Telefónica shares: regulators start to “like” you

And this was a terrible hit to the strategy of Telefónica and in general of the large telecos, since if we look at the capitalization that Telefónica had 15 years ago, it has nothing to do with the current one. In short, from the European Union competition in favor of virtual operators was prioritized -Those who use someone else’s network and resell services but cheaper-, while the Telefónica, Vodafone or Orange on duty sank on the stock market and the virtual operators arrived like rockets to the markets, Jazztel, MásMóvil (which bought many small operators) , Euskaltel … In short, they undressed one saint to dress another.

But for a couple of years, both the European Commission and the National Market and Competition Commission (CNMC) They began to realize that many virtual operators had unfairly benefited from the investments made by the large ‘telecos’ and that allowing competition for their networks discouraged investment in places where perhaps there was not as much commercial interest as small towns.

Now in Europe they are greatly limiting the places where Telefónica must help and allow competition to pass through its networks and infrastructures, which will allow it to be more competitive in the future and above all not to provide service these little “piranhas” how they are called in the market that they were eroding ratios and business little by little.

In addition, the CNMC is proposing that Telefónica can withdraw from its infrastructures the services that have been illegally entering through them. Yeah yeah how you hear it some small virtual operators launched cables through Telefónica infrastructures and later the ‘teleco’ did not withdraw them, above that they were made with the client.

In the latest revision of the Offer of Access to Records and Conduits (MARCo), where the rental prices of conduits, manholes and other elements of Telefónica’s network are set so that the rest of the operators can rent the sections necessary to introduce their fiber cable and create parallel FTTH networks, the CNMC echoed the complaints from Telefónica, in which it denounced that some operators use their NEON mapping tool to find out where their pipes run to then occupy them illegally without making a Shared Use Request, thus saving the cost of monthly rent that they would have to pay. The operator requested that access to this tool have a dissuasive price of 10,000 euros for registration.

Read more

To give an example, only in some small Andalusian coastal towns, there are up to five operators that illegally use Telefónica’s illegal infrastructure, so the ‘teleco’ will review once this penalty is approved, the pipelines it has to proceed with the dismantling of the same or request payment for using its infrastructure.

Let us remember that Telefónica is gradually reducing its debt without selling off assets, the rise in Latin American currencies has allowed it to improve its accounts and now the local market needs to have the increased income demanded by analysts, for this the company has leveraged in new businesses such as Alarms, Telemedicine and its clear commitment to entertainment and football.

Telefónica has improved its fundamentals for 2021, with a fundamental valuation of four out of five points and highlighting its 7% dividend that continues to distribute and lower its debt ratios.

For Luis Francisco Ruiz, Director of Investment Strategies Analysis, Telefónica, is to maintain long or long positions with a stop at the weekly closing lower than 3.3445

“The stock is stagnant within the range between the medium and long-term simple moving averages that remain crossed to the upside. Volatility is below average, volume is decreasing and oscillators accumulate some oversold. We think the stock will be It is in a phase of consolidation within the bullish structure that starts from the lows of last year. We maintain long or long positions as long as we do not attend a weekly closing below the zone between 3.4770 / 3.3445, which is an approximation of the 200-session simple moving average, “explains Ruiz.

If you want to receive analysis on Telefónica, your favorite stocks or the most bullish stocks on the market, register for free in Investment Strategies