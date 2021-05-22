Regulators demand responses from banks on Archegos fiasco

(Bloomberg) – Britain’s top banking regulator perseveres with an international push for answers on how banks’ exposure to Archegos Capital Management became so massive, leading to losses of more than $ 10 billion.

The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) has launched an investigation, requesting companies including Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. to release information related to their loans to Archegos next month. , according to people familiar with the matter.

Authorities around the world have said they will analyze the Archegos collapse and are now making progress on those promises. The PRA is taking the lead in positions held by UK foreign bank entities and coordinating with US, Swiss and Japanese watchdogs, said the people, who asked not to be named. Most of the leverage Credit Suisse extended to Archegos was done in London, they added.

Before its collapse in March, Bill Hwang’s former family wealth manager amassed huge holdings in companies without the market knowing because the assets were on the books of his brokers. The PRA aims to recreate a more complete picture by checking bank data, the people said. The watchdog is aiming to conclude its investigation by late summer in Europe, the people said.

UK regulators will also look at the deadlock deal that the lenders initially proposed, the people said. Bloomberg has reported that the banks, led by Credit Suisse, tried to strike a deal with Hwang to unleash positions without causing panic in the broader market. The trades became public knowledge anyway, prompting a sell-off as brokers liquidated nearly $ 30 billion worth of assets.

Spokesmen for the PRA and banks such as UBS, Credit Suisse and Nomura declined to comment.

Banks and their supervisors are still grappling with the fallout from one of the biggest call options in history. Nomura has restricted funding for some hedge fund clients and is overhauling its main brokerage unit. An internal investigation is still ongoing, the people said. Credit Suisse is reducing leverage at its main brokerage by a third, which will cancel relationships with some hedge fund clients. Losses recorded so far include about $ 2.9 billion at Nomura and $ 5.5 billion at Credit Suisse.

