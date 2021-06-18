Regulators are increasingly concerned about risks from stablecoins

As the market capitalization of stablecoins surpassed $ 100 billion last May, regulators are increasingly concerned about the risks they pose.

Stablecoins are generally considered much more secure than typical cryptocurrencies. This is because they usually have a fixed price because they are backed by physical assets.

However, their increasing use has regulators concerned about the risks they pose. This concern extends not only to investors, but also to the stability of the financial system.

Lev Menand, a fellow at Columbia Law School, made this point in his testimony before a Senate banking subcommittee last week.

Also, although stablecoins are typically backed by the US dollar, many never go through the U.S. banking system. This has also raised concerns about its possible use for illicit purposes, such as money laundering.

Stablecoin

Perspectives on stablecoins

Some administration officials are concerned that many stablecoin investors do not fundamentally understand the asset.

For example, consumers may not know that money held in stablecoins is not protected by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, in Spanish).

This means that they could lose money on stablecoins without having any recourse.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren compared stablecoins to “wildcats,” which were issued by poorly capitalized banks in the Wild West during the 19th century.

Warren added that, If the Federal Reserve issued its own digital currency (CBDC), consumers could reap the benefits of stablecoins without risk.

Stablecoin worship

The Fed’s approach

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell echoed this sentiment in a speech last month. Powell acknowledged the:

“Potential for stablecoins to improve payment efficiency, accelerate settlement flows, and lower end-user costs.”

Despite this, they still lack adequate protection, he added. The issuance of CBDC could take advantage of these advantages and, at the same time, provide adequate protection.

Following this speech, Fed Governor Lael Brainard warned that expanding the use of stablecoins could fragment the financial system.

This could increase costs for US households and businesses. Other Fed officials also warned that if consumers lose confidence in privately issued stablecoins after they are widely used, It could result in a kind of “run the bank” panic, threatening financial stability.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston plans to release research and open source code later this year, demonstrating technology that could support a digital dollar.

During his speech, Powell said lawmakers and the public would have to step in to move the bill forward. However, this process could take years.

The post Regulators Are Increasingly Concerned About Stablecoin Risks was first seen on BeInCrypto.