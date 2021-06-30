Regulation of recreational use of marijuana, is it full and beneficial?

NEW LION. Santiago Roel, founder of the Criminal Stoplight and an expert in security issues, pointed out that the decriminalization of marijuana for recreational and recreational use is beneficial, however, it is not a “full regulation.”

In an interview for ABC Noticias with Julio César Cano, Roel said that in order to achieve full regulation, it is necessary to make a law, eliminate the prohibition articles of the federal health law, as well as a regulation on how it will be handled and adjust it according to reality.

“Yes, totally, it is beneficial, because it will always be better to have a regulated market than a black market, the black market of any substance is very dangerous because it creates lead and silver, which is what we have seen in recent years in Mexico, with increase in homicides, extortions, kidnappings, of this powerful mafias that wage war on the rule of law, “he said.

Although he recognized that Mexico took a correct step, it is late because this decision should have been made years ago because in the country the black market is the cause of violence and by regulating it, homicides would decrease.

Is the United States part of the problem?

When questioning why there has been a struggle to advance in Mexico on this issue, he added that “we are a conservative society that does not dare to innovate.”

And he said: “Surely there are agents from the United States who would not like these substances to be regulated, the DEA specifically, because we are the scapegoat of the United States, who are they going to blame, if Mexico already has it regulated?

“Of course there are narco politics, of course there are politicians who understand the issue very well because it is a business, who is hit by regulation? The narco politicians hit,” he concluded.

Homicides in Mexico

Regarding homicides in the country, he pointed out that this six-year term has been the one with the most.

“They have remained very high all this year, we are in the highest years, we are the six-year term with the most homicides and it must be remembered that in Mexico 80 or 90 percent of all homicides are due to drug executions, due to the black market” , he emphasized.

