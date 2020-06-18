© Mariela Lombard

Maintaining a roof overwhelms many poor New Yorkers

New York City rents to freeze for a year, benefiting millions of New Yorkers living in rent-regulated units, in response to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus.

The Rent Guidelines Board (RGB), the rent-setting panel for the city’s one million regulated apartments, voted 6-3 last night to implement a one-year freeze that extends from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021, at the request of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The freeze also applies to the first year of two-year leases and allows owners to enact a increase of 1% in the second year.

« Tenants have never faced difficulties like this, » De Blasio said in a statement about the freeze.

The annual vote of the Board follows the pressure on Governor Andrew Cuomo to cancel rent on all New Yorkers during the coronavirus outbreak, a move he has denied while expressing sympathy for homeowners in debt to the banks.

Instead, Cuomo has favored a moratorium on evictions for non-payment, which it has implemented until August 20.

The Board vote on Wednesday faced immediate criticism from the landlords, accusing the mayor of playing « Pandemic politics ».

“De Blasio’s typical pandemic policy, which denies small building owners, mostly immigrants and people of color, rental income needed to operate your buildings, finance capital improvements, infuse jobs and income in their neighborhoods and paying property taxes that increase every year, « said Joseph Strasburg, president of the Rent Stabilization Association (RSA), in a statement

The RSA, which represents 25,000 owners of stabilized rent units in the city, thinks that the City Council should also freeze property taxes.

« They ignored the fact that New Yorkers received government stimulus and improved unemployment benefits, and that hundreds of thousands of homes have already returned to work or will return in the coming weeks, « added Strasburg, quoted by New York Post.

