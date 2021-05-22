Regular alcohol consumption causes intestinal inflammation and increases the risk of colon cancer



Following a balanced diet and including the consumption of probiotics and vitamin C is important to counteract the effects of alcohol on intestinal health.

Photo: Photo by Helena Lopes on Pexels / Pixabay

We have become used to devising any kind of pretext for excesive drinking. However, we cannot forget that it is a socially accepted custom, highly addictive and that it can put health at risk. Although enjoying a couple of drinks on a special occasion does not symbolize a major problem, in general a high consumption of alcohol is a bad idea. Considering the considerable increase in alcohol sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, it is worth paying special attention to our habits.

Based on this, experts have focused on warning us about the devastating effects of a high consumption of alcohol, among which stand out: dehydration, heart conditions, alterations in the nervous and brain system, damage to the liver and pancreas, disorders of sleep, anxiety and altered emotional states. However on many occasions we tend to forget the damage it causes to intestinal health, which is well known is directly related to the immune system.

The truth is that numerous studies have been inspired by analyzing the relationship between chronic alcohol consumption and its impact on the intestine. Today we know that people who tend to drink excess alcohol on a regular basis, have the following conditions: higher rates of alcohol-induced oxidative stress, intestinal dysbiosis leading to inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and intestinal hyperpermeability (also known as leaky gut syndrome). However, not all people have these habits, there are those who enjoy drinking a little more than necessary “very occasionally”, either at a special event or when they go out to spend the night in the city. Based on the foregoing, experts have raised the impact of an “occasional high alcohol consumption” on the intestinal microbes of this type of consumer.

The first thing we have to say is that although by definition most of us do not consider ourselves “compulsive drinkers”, the reality is this: anyone who consumes more than four drinks per event falls into this category. Taking this into account, a very interesting study comes to light in this regard, which precisely aimed to investigate the effects of occasional binge drinking in the intestinal bacteria of healthy individuals. What they found was that this type of binge drinking resulted in a rapid rise in serum endotoxins (i.e. bacterial toxins located in the cell), showing that the bacteria were moving from the intestine into the body. In addition, it was discovered that this process is accompanied by high markers of inflammation, which means that one night of heavy alcohol consumption is enough to irritate our immune response.

Drinking alcohol can influence the composition and metabolic function of the gastrointestinal tract. What happens is that when you consume alcohol, almost immediately the cells of the stomach begin to produce excessive amounts of stomach acid. While this can lead to some typical digestive symptoms, such as stomach irritability, heartburn, and nausea. Continued binge drinking has been shown to causes oxidative stress which promotes the development of alcoholic liver disease, along with other serious conditions.

Any effect on digestive health automatically, It will affect intestinal function and this will have consequences on the immune system. Therefore, alcohol consumption is one of the main causes that deteriorate and depress the defense system, which makes us more prone to suffer from all kinds of chronic diseases and infections. It is well known that about 80% of the immune function is concentrated in the intestine, not in vain it is popularly named as the second brain.

A good recommendation for people who enjoy drinking alcohol on some occasions is to integrate it as part of the daily routine intake of probiotics. They are a fundamental dietary addition to protect intestinal bacteria, and are also considered one of the best allies for maintaining digestive health and promoting a diverse intestinal microflora. As a bonus, healthy gut bacteria also produce certain B vitamins that are quickly depleted when we drink alcohol. Therefore probiotics promote balance. It is also advisable to increase the consumption of vitamin C, which is considered a powerful antioxidant that helps strengthen the immune system and has protective effects on the liver. It is well known that drinking alcohol depletes the natural reserves of vitamin C, considering the daily intake through diet and supplements is a great recommendation.

It is important to follow a healthy and balanced diet rich in fiber as alcohol is easily absorbed throughout the digestive tract. That is why it is very important never drink alcohol on an empty stomach, since the amount of food we have in our system determines the speed with which we can “raise the glasses”. On days when you plan to consume alcohol, go for a meal rich in slow-digesting carbohydrates like veggies, potatoes, sweet potatoes, brown rice, sourdough bread, oatmeal, and quinoa, as well as lean protein and healthy fats. Gut bacteria love fiber, so eating rich sources of fiber will not only lessen the effects of alcohol, but will also maintain the healthy and nourished good gut bacteria.

