Sergio Reguilón He has never hidden that his dream is to succeed at Real Madrid, where he must return in principle after his loan at Sevilla. However, the young winger is clear that this season he wants to play in full with the Andalusian team. Despite the fact that the coronavirus may delay the competition until the summer and although his loan contract expires earlier, he wants to finish the course as a Sevilla player. “Unless someone from the board of one club or another tells me, I would love to finish the season on July 30 or August 30 with Sevilla. It is my team and Asa is my idea. I have not discussed legal issues. I have no idea », he says in an interview for the Diario de Sevilla.

«I am very well here, as I would also be in Madrid. I am from Madrid and I have my life there. And I would love to succeed there … This has helped me grow a lot as a person. But I do not know what will happen in the future, if I tell the truth, “adds the left winger, who is gaining experience this season at the highest level at Sevilla de Lopetegui, regarding his future.

Reguilón is being a very active footballer during these weeks of confinement: «I am doing as direct with the Play, to make donations… I am working with the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, which is where I put the link to donate, when I do the live shows. He has even given an error in the amount of donations, they have to see it. And I have other projects with more people to donate more money. I’m looking at hospital issues.

Fortunately, his family in Madrid is fine, but he recognizes that friends have lost loved ones: “Fortunately, my family is all well, they are healthy. But it’s crazy, I have friends who have died relatives. And it is something very hard. It is a very serious thing, more than we think ». Finally, he hopes that the season can be resumed: «This will affect, but it will affect all the teams the same, because we are all stopped. And each one has to be responsible and be professional. It’s time to be professional, more than ever. And when we resume the competition, which I think will resume, start as we started, we start the season as cannons. Let’s see if we start again the same ».