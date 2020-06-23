The Puerto Rican reggaetonist Wisin, known as « The Survivor » of the Latin urban genre, has expanded his business career, with the launch of his own record company, « La Base Music Group ».

In this musical label, according to what the veteran urban artist told Efe on Tuesday, he already has two new singers: Puerto Rican Chris Andrew and Cuban AB, whose real name is Abdiel Cohalla.

Chris Andrew’s first single, « Hey Shorty, » will be released on Friday.

The song was produced by the group Los Legendarios and elaborated in Wisin’s own recording studio, « La Base », in Cayey, the native, upbringing and residence of the veteran urban artist in the mountainous area of ​​Puerto Rico.

« We are cooking from Cayey. I want to continue growing my town, where I hope to stay all my life, expand the company and give work to my people here, » said Juan Luis Morera, Wisin’s real name.

After the single for « Hey Shorty », Wisin will release another song by Chris Andrew with him and Rauw Alejandro, and later, another by the artist with Ozuna.

HOW DID WISIN HEAR FROM CHRIS ANDREW?

According to Wisin, it was his accountant who suggested that he listen to the music of Chris Andrew.

« When I first heard it, I liked his style, but rather because it has an identity, » Wisin said of the artist, who is only 19 years old.

« Although he is very ‘small’ (young), we realize that he has the tools to do great things. What we are looking for is people who contribute. With his voice and his interpretation, he has the qualities, » he emphasized.

Wisin also mentioned that a particularity that Chris Andrew has, as well as him, is discipline.

« Wanting to come to work in the studio, to listen and contribute ideas, makes it unique. There are thousands of talented people, but there are other things that can make you go further, » he acknowledged.

THE FIRST SIMPLE OF AB WILL COME OUT IN JULY

On AB, Wisin announced that his first single will be released in the middle of next July.

« We are always contributing to music, to doing something new, » emphasized Wisin, who said he met the Cuban artist in the Mexican-American reality show « La Banda. »

« His way of being caught my attention. I compare him to the CNCO group when we produced his first album. He is one of those boys who are born with that angel in music, » he said.

« THE BASE MUSIC GROUP » WILL BE « GROWTH » FOR WISIN AND YANDEL

Wisin, on the other hand, clarified that the foundation of his own record label it won’t mean a breakup with their duet partner Yandel, who also properly has his record label, « Y Entertainment ».

« On the contrary. This of La Base is growth, is to continue contributing. From so much ‘reality’ that I have done, I understood that there is a need to look for new talents, » he added.

« It is important that if we have been together for so many years, we continue to grow, and that is a blessing, » added Wisin, who together with Yandel managed to create his own record label, « WY Records », and in which they had under his signature a Franco « El Gorila » and Tony Dize.

With a career of more than 20 years, and in which time they have witnessed the evolution of reggaeton, to become the most widely heard musical genre worldwide, Wisin, however, recognizes that more tools are needed to promote the talent of young people hungry to become stars.

« We want to help make good music. And if there is good music, there is a project. When I started, there were no tools. Now that I have them, I can promote talent, » he stressed.

« I am just trying to contribute. I do not want to throw flowers, but struggle (work) with the music of the new talents and be an instrument. I also try to self-analyze myself, knowing what I have to do: not run, but walk » he reflected.

NEXT DISC OF WISIN AND YANDEL, « LOS LEGENDARIOS »

Wisin also announced that next August he hopes to release the duo’s next album, « Los Legendarios ».

At the moment, the album will include the collaborations of Ozuna, Miky Woodz, Brytiago and The Black Eyed Peas.

« In August we come with all the powers. It will be a musically rich album, very varied, very versatile, » he explained.

Relating to Ozuna, Miky Woodz, Brytiago, all members of the new generation of artists of the urban genre, Wisin stressed that « these little kids have the intention of conquering the world ».

« We have seen them born, and growing in humility, to continue collaborating and helping, » he said.