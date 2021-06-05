Regrettable | Singer Manuel “Pollo Ujueta” of EstoEsposdata dies in Miami

June 5, 2021

On Saturday morning, the sad news of the death of one of the members of the Venezuelan duo Estoesposdata, Manuel “Pollo” Ujueta, was released.

The incident occurred on Northwest 95 street in Hialeah Gardens, Florida, in a fatal car accident where the singer, his girlfriend Valeria Chiariello and the driver of the other vehicle involved lost their lives.

For his part, the brother of the Venezuelan artist, Carlos Ujueta, who was also during the event, is in stable condition after being transferred from the emergency room in a helicopter to the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

Both vehicles were completely destroyed in the collision, US authorities reported early Saturday.

