As women’s football has not resumed, the clubs are already planning the next season. One of the players who will change air is Damaris Egurrola, hitherto Athletic Club footballer, who is free and has announced his departure from the Basque team through social networks. An exit that has not sat well at all apart from the red and white fans, since Damaris has been attacked and insulted of all kinds after posting an emotional farewell message.

Some of the unfortunate reactions even go as far as wishing the 20-year-old was seriously injured. “I hope you do as well as possible personally and that you injure yourself for life in the first training you have with your new team“Replied a Twitter user. But the thing does not stop there, because the midfielder, who has sparked the interest of teams like Real Madrid, Barcelona or PSG, has also received various insults.

| Official statement | 🔚🗣 Eskerrik asko!

-Damaris Egurrola- pic.twitter.com/P700DFk482 – Damaris Egurrola (@damarisegu) June 5, 2020

“Close on leaving, mercenary”, “educate your father”, “monguer” or “one less rat” were some of the expletives that Damaris Egurrola had to read after announcing that his time in Athletic was coming to an end. He published a very emotional farewell with words of affection towards the club that has given him the opportunity to reach the elite, but some fans have not taken his departure very well.

And she expected it, because in her open letter she asked for respect: «I understand that there will be all kinds of opinions, but So I ask for respect and understanding in a situation that perhaps It has not happened from the beginning as we wanted and it is really difficult to take on a personal level. Damaris must not be having pleasant moments during the last hours due to those unfortunate insults he is receiving for leaving Athletic.