Luis Enrique He stands out especially for being a person who does not bite his tongue when speaking. The national coach was also not silent about the political management of the coronavirus and charged against the “regrettable attitude of all politicians”. He ensures that everyone “thinks about their interests”, while acknowledging that this is not the time to look for guilty parties.

«I am not continuously on top of the news because they are not flattering. They are full of complaints, criticism. I see the unfortunate attitude of all politicians, those who govern and those who do not, those who are in opposition. They only think about their interests or at least that’s what they transmit to me. It is almost better not to look, ”said the national coach on live Instagram with La Bicicleta Café Castellón.

Regarding the search for those responsible, Luis Enrique points out that now is not the time to look for culprits but to find solutions to end the coronavirus: «The feeling that one has of what has been happening despite the fact that there were close examples that They predicted where we were going to go, 15 days before we saw many things in Italy. You have to look for culprits, but not now, now you have to find solutions. The time will come to look for culprits ».

Hopefully this would serve to change the idea of ​​those who govern us. It does not matter who governs, it is interesting how to govern and what I do when I arrive and not what I promised. The last two elections I did not go to vote. It does not matter, they are not going to fulfill what they say, it matters the race to be president of the government and then agree with whoever it takes, “explains the coach of the Spanish team, quite annoyed.

It was not all criticism of the politicians, he also spoke about the Euro Cup. “We are at the expense of what happens in society. To see when they put our parties, for this summer We were going to play a European that made me very excited but it will have to be the following year. It has its positive side, as for young players. It doesn’t favor veterans as much. ”