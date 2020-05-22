When it was announced that ‘Logan’ would be the last participation of Hugh Jackman within the films of the X-Men like Wolverine, many fans came to see the film with emotion, sadness but above all with uncertainty about how the closure of one of the actors who for the most years have brought to life a superhero. That is why James Mangold finally spoke of the decision he made at the end of ‘Logan’.

Very few imagined what it would be like to watch the latest Hugh Jackman movie as Wolverine, since they never imagined that a superhero movie could be uploaded to the western genre and lead all fans by a roller coaster of emotions, which connected with the character, the story and the actors like never before in the X-Men franchise.

But by the end, writer and director James Mangold spoke to the Comicbook portal about what it was like to present Wolverine’s death at the end of ‘Logan’. A decision that some had thought within their theories, but that of course came as a surprise, something that Mangold is proud of, and thus be able to deviate expectations and at some point even exceed them.

“It really was Hugh Jackman and me at first. It seemed logical, that if it was his last movie, he was going to ride to the horizon or lose his life. This is where the decision to do something that had been seen before or do something cooler but just as powerful. You needed a final feel if you were going to end, if you’re dealing with the legacy of Hugh’s many performances and many movies, and trying to establish somehow definitively. Frankly, even the studio wasn’t even nervous, because it felt like an event. It gave the film, on a simple level, the reality that while it may not present an action as extravagant or costly as other films, what you have to see of the film would be because it would be the end of a legend, “said Mangold.

Since James Mangold talked about Wolverine’s passing in ‘Logan’, it was undoubtedly the end of a legend. A film that broke several stereotypes and that fans of comics liked as much as those of the movies, an ending that closed with one of the best performances of Hugh Jackman in the role he will always be remembered for, Wolverine.