Registrations March 2021: analysis and tables

We end the first quarter of 2021 and the holder in terms of registrations remains unchanged. In total they have enrolled 85,819 cars and SUVs, a figure approximately 30% lower than the month of March two years ago (2019), so let us remember that last year with the declaration of the State of Alarm, the dealerships remained closed during the second fortnight.

2021 will close with 30% less sales than 2019

According to the different associations of the sector, given the data it would only be possible to experience small improvement in sales figures for the second half of the year if the vaccination process picks up speed, since at the moment it is not going as fast as initially expected. Nevertheless, in no case is it estimated that 2021 will end with more than 950,000 units sold for the 1.2 million in 2019.

Likewise, a revival of tourism would also provide a little breath of fresh air for the summer, since the different rental companies would carry out their usual fleet renewal, something that has not happened for this Easter. On the other hand, it is also noteworthy that the share of individuals stands at a historic low of 40%, data that is revealing of the state of the “domestic” economy and of how it will be able to advance.

The Peugeot 208, the best-selling car with a spectacular rise in the Fiat 500

Putting the photo on the registration table, the Peugeot 208 ranks as the best-selling car with 2,898 units, followed by another French such as the Citroën C3 with 2,740 and the Nissan Qashqai and its 2,310 units completing the podium. The 2,221 units of the Fiat 500 in fourth position are also surprising, of which 2,011 correspond to the hybrid version, which makes it the best-selling hybrid in March, above the king of the segment, the Toyota Corolla (1,450 units) and of a new contender like the new Hyundai Tucson (2,047 registered units, 1,328 of them hybrids).

However, some of these figures are “somewhat peculiar”, as is the case of the small Italian urban or the incredibly high of the two French (normally the first position taking into account the current market situation is around 2,300 units), so they can respond to a clear fleet renewal or self-registrations.

Over the alternative energy vehicles, these have grown their sales by 108% compared to 2019, highlighting very positively the rise of 53% of electric vehicles as a result of the aid of the MOVES II Plan. Thus, it is the Renault ZOE and the Tesla Model 3 that dominate in the electric sector, while the Peugeot 3008 does so in that of plug-in hybrids.

Pos. Brand Units Model UnitsonePeugeot8.687Peugeot 2082.898twoCitroën 6.359 Citroën C32.7403Toyota 5.601 Nissan Qashqai 2.3104Hyundai 5.409 Fiat 500 2.2215Volkswagen 5.278 Opel Corsa 2.0976SEAT5.007Hyundai Tucson2.0477Renault4.623 Peugeot 30081.8958Kia 4.337 Peugeot 2008 1.5359Mercedes 4.170 Dacia Sandero 1.52410Fiat3.793Toyota Corolla1.450