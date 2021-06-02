Registrations go back, but are still far from the precovid data

Enlarge

The main employers’ associations in the automobile sector offer us data on the new car market in Spain. So were the sales in May …

Passenger car registrations in our country reached the 95,403 units sold last May, which translates into an increase of 178% compared to the same month of 2020. Even so, it is 24% less than the data registered in May 2019, which was the last year before the coronavirus pandemic.

According to figures offered by the employers Anfac (manufacturers), Faconauto (dealers) and Ganvam (sellers) and collected by the Europa Press agency, so far this year car sales accumulate a rise of 40%, with 360,057 units, although they fell 35.9% compared to the first five months of 2019. These values ​​show that despite the fact that the market already records data higher than last year, it is still far from reaching the records exercises prior to the arrival of the coronavirus.

By channels, individuals purchased 33,234 units in May, 79.4% more than in the same month of 2020. In addition, they acquired 138,725 vehicles so far this year, 17.6% more. The business channel rose 130% in May, with 31,069 units, and 48.3% so far this year, with 136,416 units. In addition, the ‘rent a car’ companies increased their purchases by 1,233% in May, with 31,100 units, and 79.6% until last month, with 84,916 units.

The Director of Communication of Anfac, Noemi Navas, has valued that the end of the state of alarm and the recovery of mobility between communities they have reduced the trend of market decline “slightly”, although they have expressed concern about the “weakness” of the private channel. “It is important to make it clear that aid plans such as Moves III are already underway and are a very suitable tool to boost demand, specifically, for electrified vehicles. Although it is obvious that these measures have a limited impact if we want to stimulate the global market and its employment, ”Navas stressed.

Fuel sales

In May, the weight of diesel in the registrations of the total passenger car market in Spain continued to fall, to stand at 20.2%, three tenths less than in April. So far this year, 21.7% of the cars sold in the domestic market had an engine with this fuel.

A) Yes, gasoline represented 49.1% of the total in May and 48.5% in the first five months of 2021, while the rest of the alternative engines, including electric, hybrid, hydrogen and gas cars, accounted for 30.7% of the total in May and 29.8 % in the accumulated of this exercise.

Among other data, the average emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2) of the cars and SUVs sold during the past month of May remained in the 125.7 grams per kilometer, 7% less than last year.

In May, all types of passenger cars increased their registrations, since last year was marked by the pandemic, being SUVs grew the least, with 9.8%. So far this year, all the segments also increased their sales, except for the large models, which accumulate a fall of 0.5%, and the small minivans, which fell 2.1%.