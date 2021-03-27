Registrations for the 24 Hours of Catalonia of Motorcycling are now open

03/27/2021 at 12:26 CET

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya has already opened the registrations for the 24 Hours of Catalonia of Motorcycling. Participants who want to take part in the traditional event this season will be able to register until Friday, June 4.

The first optional free rounds for participants will be held on June 25, with the option of completing the training throughout the day, half a day or one hour.

Key aspects of the test

It should be remembered that, since 2016, the 24 Hours of Catalonia Motorcycling starts at 12 o’clock and that the teams, together with their riders, can freely choose the tires they want to use, thus expanding the range of race possibilities and ensuring the emotion.

Drivers may compete in teams made up of a minimum of 3 drivers and a maximum of 4, as long as they have an annual license or a single test: Catalan, Homologated, FIM or FIM Europe (pilots with FIM or FIM Europe license must obligatorily present the authorization to leave their Federation).

The relays must be carried out every two hours at the most since no pilot will be able to shoot more than two consecutive hours. In addition, continuing with one of the great attractions of the 24 Hours of Catalonia of Motorcycling, the start will be in herringbone, in the purest “Le Mans & rdquor; style.

COVID-19 changes and protocol

Access to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya will be carried out in the safest way possible, through temperature control. All attendees must wear a mask and it is recommended to regularly use the different hydroalcoholic gel dispensers placed throughout the facility.

The teams registered in the test will receive a limited number of passes and access to the paddock will only be allowed to duly accredited people.

Together with these measures, the protocol could be modified adapting to the measures in force at all times, implemented according to the evolution of the pandemic.