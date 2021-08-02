Registrations fall by 28.8% in July 2021

Enlarge

The freezing of the registration tax increase has not managed to completely stop the fall in sales in the month of July 2021, with figures clearly worse than last year despite the increase in certain sectors, such as electric cars, which they go up and increase their market share.

July is over and it is time to count the units enrolled in that month to take the pulse of the year. Specific, the number of vehicles registered in July 2021 was 83,900 units, which represents a decrease of 28.8% compared to 2020 and 28% compared to 2019, before the pandemic.

In the accumulated of 2021 a total of 540,732 vehicles have been registered, which represents an increase of 18.1% compared to 2020 and 33.2% when compared to the same period of 2019, in the pre-Covid era, according to data from manufacturers’ associations (Anfac), dealers (Faconauto) and sellers (Ganvam). If so far this year it seemed that growth predicted a good month of July, why has there been this decrease in registrations?

The fall of July 2021 and the end of lockdown in 2020

Anfac, Ganvam and Faconauto explained that this decrease in sales in July occurred despite the reduction in registration tax until the end of the year. In addition, they highlighted that July 2020 was an “especially good” month, for being the first of total opening after the confinement by the Covid-19 and that he benefited from the “dammed lawsuit.”

Anfac’s Communication Director, Noemi Navas, pointed out that the modification of the registration tax allowed the sales figures to “improve” compared to previous months, although she indicated that there are still difficulties.

For his part, the Director of Communication of Faconauto, Raúl Morales, assured that the situation «begins to be compromised», since the private channel «falls again with force». In addition, he affirmed that the lack of chip stock is also impacting registrations.

“The ‘impasse’ since the temporary reduction of the registration tax was finally ratified in Congress on June 30 and its entry into force – more than ten days later – has taken its toll as of July,” said Tania Puche, director of Ganvam Communication.

The private market continues to fall

By channels, the individual closed July with a volume of 35,653 units, a 42.4% year-on-year decrease, while in the seven months the decrease was 6.2% and 210,646 units. In addition, companies acquired 30,228 cars in the seventh month of the year, 25.1% less, and 197,982 units since January, a 23.4% growth.

Registrations in the rental channel were 18,019 units last month, representing a 15.3% increase, while deliveries accumulated for the year to July stood at 132,104 units, 81.6% more.

Carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from cars registered in Spain in July stood at 125.8 grams per kilometer traveled, representing a 6.3% decrease compared to the same month in 2020.

We still prefer gasoline

By type of fuel, Gasoline models accounted for 48.4% of deliveries of cars and SUVs in Spain in July and 48% in the first seven months of the year, while diesel represented 18.9% of monthly deliveries and 20.6% since the beginning of the year.

Models with other types of alternative propulsion systems closed July with a market representation of 32.7%, while in the first seven months of the current year this share was 31.3%.

In July, all market segments experienced declines, with the largest setbacks in large minivans (-58.8%) and small minivans (-57.8%), while there has been general growth so far this year, with the exception of medium passenger cars (-9.2%), large cars (-10.8%), premium (-3.4%), small minivans (-19.2%) and large (-8.8%).