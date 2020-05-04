The sector registers the worst decline since records are available

He hopes to start his recovery with the reopening of dealerships on May 11.

Car registrations have plummeted 96.5% in April in Spain due to the exceptional situation the country is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic, with dealerships closed since mid-March due to the declaration of the state of alarm.

This percentage sharpens the trend that started the previous month, in which a 69% drop was registered. The difference is that the first two weeks of March were ‘normal’, while April has passed from beginning to end conditioned by the Covid-19 crisis. A similar decline has never been recorded before.

The employers are confident that more deliveries will be registered in May thanks to the imminent reopening of the dealers, who will grant an appointment and establish new sanitary protocols. He points out that the sales figures will not recover until after the summer and that the figures will be lower than in 2019.

The registrations of cars and SUVs have fallen 96.5% in April, which leaves the accumulated figure for 2020 in a decrease of 49%. Light commercial vehicles are down 91% – a decrease of 49.1% in the year – and industrial and light vehicles are down 54.9% – 26.2% negative.

“The month of April 2020 will remain in memory as the worst registration of registrations, but we hope it will be an isolated case, caused by restrictions on activity and movements of the state of alarm,” said Noemí Navas, director of communication for ANFAC.

“The progressive opening of all sales channels during the month of May, which will be done with all health and safety measures, must necessarily be accompanied by a strong demand stimulation plan that helps consumers who need or they want to change cars, to choose between the current range of new vehicles that all have the highest environmental, safety and efficiency standards. ”

“If measures are not taken, the car park will deteriorate further as a result of this crisis, so the replacement and removal of older and more polluting vehicles should be encouraged, promoting the delivery of efficient and safer vehicles. Using the private vehicle, on many occasions, is going to be the preferred means of travel, making it even more important now than ever that it is the most advanced and least polluting cars that gain weight in this new environment. The automotive industry needs an urgent national shock plan with specific measures to stimulate demand and maintain the industry, and it must be implemented as soon as possible. These measures are urgent. ”

Raúl Morales, communication director of FACONAUTO, He said that “not as expected is the biggest market decline in history less worrying. The opening of dealerships on May 11 will reactivate the sector again, but we expect a very slow evolution of registrations, which we cannot afford. Because we know the impact that low car sales have on the economy, employment or consumer confidence. ”

“We have to reactivate demand from this start, and the sector will do its part, but this exceptional situation requires an impulse from the Administrations with agile and easily applied measures that would have visible effects and that would mitigate this trend. It is the purchase of Vehicles made by families and companies that drive the rest of the sector, and that is what we must safeguard. Otherwise, we will see how registrations approach 700,000 units this year, which could also be the worst in recent years. twenty years if we don’t take action now. ”

Tania Puche, communication director of GANVAM, He pointed out that “we are facing the horrific month of the Spanish automotive industry. In all of April, what was registered before the confinement was registered in a single day; a data that, not expected, ceases to be worrying, especially if we have in He says that the return to commercial activity, which can be done from today by appointment and complying with security measures and sanitary protocols, will not mean immediate market recovery and this is bad news due to the direct relationship that this sector with GDP and unemployment rate. ”

“We must urgently put in place measures aimed at instilling confidence in consumption to cushion a historic crash of 9% of the economy. A pact between the State and companies is essential to effectively protect jobs and avoid reaching that unemployment rate of 19% in 2020 and, of course, an incentive plan that not only supports electricity companies so that buyers with the smallest budgets can access a vehicle. It has been shown that for every million that is invested in the car, almost twice as much is recovered through taxes, which is why we are talking about a profitable investment, especially when with what this sector contributes to the State, almost half of the public health expenditure ”.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard