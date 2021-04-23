Registration open for the Barcelona Junior Open by IMG Academy 2021

The first edition of the most important junior golf tournament in Spain, with the support of Mundo Deportivo as Media Partner, will be held on Saturday July 10 at the Barcelona Golf Club, which becomes the Official Headquarters of this competition with the objective of making known to the golfing community its wide range as a family club.

The Barcelona Golf Club, the only ‘Signature Course’ of Txema Olazábal in Catalonia, will present its course in optimal conditions for an appointment that will be one of the references on the annual calendar.

Registrations open this Friday, April 23 until Tuesday, July 6, 2021 and are made through the website of the Barcelona Golf Club: www.golfbarcelona.com

The registration fee is € 40 for the youngest (they play 9 holes) and € 60 for the rest of the categories (they play 18 holes). Members and subscribers of the Barcelona Golf Club will enjoy a 50% discount on the established prices.

The tournament valid for the Official Ranking of the Catalan Golf Federation and the Spanish Championship 2022, is also open to all Spanish players in the youngest, juvenile, infant and cadet categories (boys and girls).

On the other hand, the Tournament is equipped with special content and offers very attractive prizes such as:

1. To be raffled off among all participants, ONE (1) scholarship of one week of stay at the prestigious IMG Academy high performance center (Bradenton, Florida, USA) that includes a golf program, meals and accommodation (does not include travel or transportation )

2. To be raffled off among all Scratch winners, ONE (1) one-week scholarship at the prestigious IMG Academy high-performance center (Bradenton, Florida, USA) that includes a golf program, meals and lodging (does not include travel or displacement)

3. A total of FOUR (4) places that will be for the two best male and female cadet players to compete in the IMG Academy Junior World Championships – Florida Challenge Tournament at Ritz Carlton Members Golf Club, Florida (Dec. 2021) that gives access to the final of the IMG Junior Golf Tour in San Diego. To the winner of the Cadet Category, the registration price is included.

4. ONE (1) place for the Winner Scratch Cadets and ONE (1) place for the Winner Scracth Cadets to participate in the Junior Scotland Golf Tour Tournament at Brora Golf Club on August 28 and 29. Places include the registration fee.

5. Welcome Gift Pack

6. Picnic lunch per participant

7. Special rates for accommodation at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Barcelona Golf