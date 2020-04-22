Registration is now open for the lecture “Justice and COVID-19”, which will be given by the next President of the Supreme Federal Court, Minister Luiz Fux, on May 14. The event will take place from 10 am to 11 am, with online transmission and production by Editora FÓRUM. Click here to register, until May 13th.

The online lecture is aimed at all members and instances of the Judiciary; public administration managers; Legislative power; Executive power; Courts of Accounts; Public ministry; Public Advocacy; Public defense; to municipalities and public foundations; to all lawyers; companies and jurisdictions.

In the exclusive class, Fux will address issues relevant to the Brazilian judiciary in this pandemic context, such as the conflicts arising from COVID-19, the role and strength of jurisprudence and its role in the economic analysis of law, in addition to the COVID-19 relationship and constitutional jurisprudence.

After the conference, the minister will answer three of the selected questions from those previously sent by the participants.

Subscriptions and benefits

Registrations to participate in the lecture are limited and can be made through this link. The registration fee is R $ 90.00. In addition to watching the live broadcast and watching the replay of the lecture on May 15 and 16, at 4 pm and 11 am respectively, participants will win the digital book “Constitutional Jurisdiction III Republic and Fundamental Rights”, by Minister Luiz Fux. Registrants will also receive a digital certificate signed by the speaker.

About Minister Luiz Fux

He has been Minister of the Supreme Federal Court since 2011. He was President of the Superior Electoral Court in 2018. Vice President of the Superior Electoral Court from 2016 to 2018. President of the First Panel of the Supreme Federal Court in 2013. Minister of the Superior Court of Justice in 2001 to 2011. Judge of the Court of Appeal and later judge of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro. Member of the Brazilian Academy of Legal Letters and the Brazilian Academy of Philosophy. PhD Professor, Faculty of Law, University of the State of Rio de Janeiro. Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the new Civil Procedure Code – in force since 2016.

Service:

Luiz Fux Forum “Justice and COVID-19”

Day: 5/14

Time: 10am

Location: Online

Registration: https://bit.ly/forum-online-luiz-fux

Realization: FORUM Legal Knowledge

Information:

(31) 2121-4953

(31) 98372-3962 WhatsApp

comunicacao@editoraforum.com.br

Website: https://bit.ly/forum-online-luiz-fux

See too:

The team of the best scorers in the Brazilian in each position

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

