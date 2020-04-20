Reply has just announced the opening of registration for the Creative Challenge 2020, the team competition that is part of the project: Reply Challenges. The Creative Challenge, which in the 2019 edition had more than 3,500 participants and 350 projects sent, aims to bring together students and young creative people to develop innovative concepts. The project was designed by some of the most qualified art directors and professionals in the industry.

To participate in the online challenge, which will take place from Friday, 22, until Sunday, May 24, simply register on the website: challenges.reply.com. Participating teams will have 48 hours to develop and submit their creative proposal in one of the following categories: “Employer Branding”, “Brand Activation”, “Service Design”, “Branded Content” and “Social Networks – Instagram”.

An expert jury, composed of creative professionals from the Reply group and its competition partners – such as Ducati Scrambler, FCA, Martini, MSC and OBI – will select a team from each category for the final phase, scheduled to take place in July, at which they will have the opportunity to present their project.

During the final round, the expert jury will define the Creative Challenge winning team in each category, according to criteria such as innovation, creativity, exclusivity, compliance with the Partner briefing and quality of the final presentation.

For more information about Creative Challenge 2020, visit: challenges.reply.com.

°°°

REPLY

A Reply [MTA, STAR: REY] is a specialist in the creation and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. With a network of highly specialized companies, Reply defines and develops business models that encompass new paradigms, such as big data, cloud computing, digital media and internet of things. Reply offers consulting, systems integration and digital services for telecommunications and media companies; industry and services; banks and insurance and public sectors. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005059/en/

Contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Aaron Miani

a.miani@reply.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

