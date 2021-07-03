Registration analysis June 2021 | Daily motor

The enrollment data for the first semester of the year are not positive at all, but the truth is those registered in June invite hope. Have enrolled 96,785 units, that is, 23.5% less than in June 2019, which is a large decrease, but it is also less than 30% in recent months and is at the doors of the psychological barrier of one hundred thousand vehicles.

By contrast, compared to previous years, it is the “rent a car” sector that has grown the most. auguring a recovery in tourism, but the drop of 29% in individuals is a symptom of a battered housekeeping. Thus, it is to be expected (and is expected) that with the suspension of the registration tax increase, the private market will be encouraged in search of new bargains that may appear.

Likewise, the current semiconductor crisis has also contributed to this decline in registrations, and that is there are several brands that have paused the production of several of their models or versions, even reaching solutions such as ceasing to offer certain equipment or using older technology chips in elements that allow it.

The transition to the ecological vehicle is a reality

Regarding the types of motorization, gasoline with a share of 46.2% are still the favorites, but the really important data is 35.6% that includes green alternatives, a percentage that rises five points compared to May and is a direct consequence of the increase in the registration tax (which has given greater prominence to traditional hybrids) and of up to € 7,700 in aid in the best of cases with the MOVES III Plan.

On the one hand, the 26,358 conventional hybrids registered in June stand out with the Fiat 500 (2,653 units) at the head, thus ranking as the best-selling car in the absolute ranking, without forgetting the 583 Tesla Model 3, a figure that surpasses such conventional models as the Ford Focus (412 units) or even a whole BMW 3 Series (338 pcs.).

Fiat 500 leads sales with strong hybrid presence

We said that the Fiat 500 (2,653 units) is the best-selling model in June, very possibly due to the rebound in rental companies, and this model is one of their favorites. The top 5 is completed by an old man known as the SEAT Arona (2,738 units), quite possibly due to its farewell bargain, the Volkswagen T-Cross (2,584 units) followed at a greater distance by its older brother, the Volkswagen T-Roc. (2,162 pcs.), And finally the Toyota C-HR (2,042 pcs.).

However, the clear winner in this first part of 2021 has been SEAT, as the Spanish firm reaches an accumulated 41,990 units with a considerable distance over Peugeot (36,867 units), repeating that firm dominance in the classification by models with 12,686 Arona units followed by 9,996 Citroën C3 units.

Pos. Brand Units Model Units1Volkswagen8.819Fiat 5002.976twoToyota 8.222 SEAT Arona 2.7383SEAT7.521Volkswagen T-Cross2.5844Kia 7.270 Volkswagen T-Roc 2.1625Hyundai 6.124 Toyota C-HR2.0426Peugeot 5.846 Toyota Yaris 1.9607Renault 5.763 Toyota Corolla 1.9138Fiat4.542Citroën C31.8409Citroën 4.468 Peugeot 20081.78810Audi 4.210 Hyundai Tucson 1.722