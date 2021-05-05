Registration analysis April 2021 | Daily motor

The fourth month of the year consolidates a sales drop for 2021 of approximately 35% compared to as of 2019 with a total of 78,595 units registered (34.2% less than in April 2019), although the positive note is given by SEAT, which manages to place itself as the best-selling brand thanks to its urban range (Ibiza, Arona and Mii) and puts the French Peugeot in check in the face of the annual accumulated.

Not only does the sector live on electric cars

The numbers are clear and the outlook dark: the long-awaited recovery will not be achieved in 2021, but will close with a fall of around 35% (about 0.8 million registrations for the usual 1.3). All of it it is due to a host of reasons that have created a perfect storm, starting with the current economic crisis resulting from the pandemic, continuing with the uncertainty regarding vaccination and ending with the increase in registration tax as a result of the WLTP.

Thus, to promote the recovery of the sector (from industry to distributors) necessary an incentive program for all mechanics similar to the ambitious MOVES III for the purchase of electric cars and the acquisition of plug-in hybrids. In fact, as was already requested at the time, subsidizing the purchase of young used vehicles would be very interesting for the renewal of our aging (and polluting) fleet. Regarding the above, Tania Puche, communication director of Ganvam, recalled that so far this year 8,000 people associated with the distribution sector have lost their jobsHence the need to reactivate sales of any type of vehicle.

SEAT, national pride and sales leader

It is impossible to ignore good results achieved by SEAT this April, and is that it has in addition to positioning itself as the best-selling brand (9,183 units) at a considerable distance from the second ranked (Volkswagen with 7,426 units), also has placed three of its models in the top 10: SEAT Arona in first position (2,979 units), followed by SEAT Ibiza (2,872 units) and SEAT Ateca (1,518 units) in eighth place and ahead of the brand new and benchmark Hyundai Tucson (1,506 units). But that’s not all, since the SEAT Mii (151 units) has managed to be crowned the best-selling electric, ahead of the Kia e-Niro (112 units) and the newcomer Volkswagen ID.4 (108 units).

It also highlights the progressive ecological trend, promoted by the different aid plans, obstacles in the form of a greater tax burden on traditional mechanics and technical progress in these alternative energies. Thus, of every 10 vehicles sold, 5 are gasoline, 2 are diesel (a trend that continues to decline) and 3 are electric, hybrid or gas, although without a doubt the great protagonism is taken by hybrids (plug-in and non-plug-in), since they have represented 27% of the units enrolled.

Pos. Brand Units Model Units1SEAT9.183SEAT Arona2.979twoVolkswagen7.426SEAT Ibiza2.8723Peugeot6.201Peugeot 20082.0484Toyota5.207Volkswagen Polo1.8585Renault4.648Peugeot 30081.6636Kia4.455Dacia Sandero1.6007Citroën 4.189 Volkswagen T-Cross 1.5858Audi3.679SEAT Ateca1.5189Mercedes3.478Hyundai Tucson1.50610Hyundai3.376Fiat 5001.482