Registered unemployment fell by 129,378 people in May and employment returned to the pre-pandemic level

Record drop in unemployment in May, with employment above pre-pandemic levels: registered unemployment fell by 129,378 people in May, in which it was the largest cut in the historical series, which began in 1996. The rise in affiliation leaves contributors employed at 19,267,221, more than in February 2020, the last month before the impact of the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus.

According to the data published this Wednesday by the Ministries of Labor and Inclusion, the most important figure is that of affiliation, because it shows that 211,923 affiliates were created in May, that is, levels similar to those of the prepandemic Mays, in which the fifth The month of the year is decisive for hiring with the summer in mind.

This increase also leaves the total number of affiliates at 19,267,221, that is, above the 19,250,000 in February 2020, the last month before the impact of the pandemic. In addition, employment increased in all sectors, but especially in Hospitality (+62,885), Administrative Activities (+16,682), Commerce (+15,195) and Construction (+14,052).

In the case of unemployment, the data is also very positive, with 129,378 fewer unemployed, the largest drop in the historical series for a fifth month of the year.

Thus, the total number of unemployed remains at 3,781,250, still far from the prepandemic levels: in February 2020 there were 535,203 fewer unemployed.

Drop in unemployment in all sectors

However, this May unemployment fell in all sectors, in both sexes and especially sharply among young people, with a fall of 9.27% ​​compared to the previous month, which is three times the general rate. By territories, the drop in unemployment is also generalized, although the biggest drops are in Andalusia …

