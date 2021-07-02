register for the first time a vertical

The penis fracture It is a confusing term, because in reality the penis does not have any bones to fracture. However, it is more than common in medicine and, although it is not especially frequent, quite a few people have suffered it in their meats. Or in their cavernous bodies, rather. What is not so common is that it occurs vertically. All penis fractures that have been reported to date were horizontal.

That is why when urologists from a UK hospital they had to urgently attend a 40 year old man afflicted with a vertical penile fractureThey couldn’t believe what they were seeing.

Logically, being the first phenomenon of this type that has ever been recorded, they conducted a study, which has recently been published in BMJ Case Reports. In it they tell a little what happened and how they proceeded to treat it. Luckily, everything was in shock and the patient has fully recovered.

What are penile fractures?

Before talking about the first vertical ever recorded, it is important to know what a penile fracture is. And for that, you have to do a little review of the anatomy of this sexual organ.

Penile fractures are caused by the rupture of the sheath that covers the corpora cavernosa

The human penis It is made up of three columns of erectile tissue: a spongy body and two corpora cavernosa. The latter are essential in the erection; since they are the ones that, when filled with blood, keep the penis erect.

At the same time, the tunic albuginea, a fibrous layer that surrounds the corpora cavernosa and helps keep blood from leaving them. And this is where the penis fractures, since they consist precisely in the breaking of that envelope. It can occur for several reasons, although sex with a partner is the most common. As explained by the Mayo Clinic, if the erect penis slips out of the vagina -or the anus- and is accidentally pushed against the pelvis, the trauma originated can cause fracture. This can happen in any position, although some, such as the puppy, are among the most risky in this regard.

There are other behaviors beyond sex with a partner that can lead to penile fractures. For example, there have been cases masturbations very intense. And also for a cultural practice, called Taqaandan, typical of Middle Eastern countries, which consists of stopping the erection by forcefully bending the upper part of the penis, until a click is heard.

A unique case (that is known)

The patient whose case has just been reported came to the emergency room suffering from an injury to the penis, which had occurred when, during intercourse, the organ He had bent hard toward his partner’s perineum.

Cracking is characteristic of penile fractures, but this man did not experience it

The description seemed to match that of the penile fractures. However, he did not claim to have heard any crunch. This is one of the characteristic symptoms of this phenomenon, like lto discoloration and swelling of the penis. In some cases there may also be a little bleeding. The man did show moderate swelling, but they weren’t sure they were really dealing with this problem.

Therefore, they decided to carry out a magnetic resonance, in which they were finally able to see that there had been a tear in the tunic albuginea. But, instead of horizontally, from top to bottom.

Common penile fractures are usually treated surgically to restore damaged tissue. If it is not done quickly, the penis may become forever twisted and the ability to maintain erection may be affected. Although in this case it was not horizontal, they chose to proceed in the same way.

And the intervention was a success, since after six months of abstinence the man was able to have sex again, no pain or erection problems. Everything was in shock. What we do not know is whether from now on he will prefer to do without certain positions in bed.

