Regis Prograis returns this Saturday for an evening with sports and music

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The social platform Triller is trying to change the concept of boxing. The idea of ​​joining sports with entertainment in the form of musical performances, a concept also pointed out in some recent Matchroom evenings, aims to establish itself in events like the one that Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr. will soon lead

This Saturday, they are organizing an event at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (United States), with some good boxing matches, other fights more social hook and the presence of some outstanding assets of the current music scene, frankly devastating.

In the boxing part, the one that interests us and our readers the most, the southpaw from New Orleans Regis Prograis (25-1, 21 KO) will fight against the Ukrainian Ivan Redkach (23-5-1, 18 KO), ten rounds at super lightweight. The former world champion, named Rougarou because of the Native American origin of his family, will again seek to position himself in places close to the world title, and should surpass the veteran Redkach if the forecasts are met.

Plus, the promise of the middleweight Lorenzo «Truck» Simpson (9-0, 5 KO) will face the Argentine Francisco Torres (16-3, 5 KO) and the former world champion Steve Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KO) will meet the mixed martial arts fighter Frank Mir, new to boxing. He was going to make his debut against Antonio Tarver, but the participation of the very veteran ex-boxer was not approved by the state commission.

Similarly, there will be a few other bouts led by a fight officially sanctioned as a professional boxing match, but without professional boxers. The youtuber Jake paul (2-0, 2 KO) and retired MMA fighter Ben askren, who “debuts” as a fighter will play the fight that leads the night, agreed to eight rounds at cruiserweight.

Among the musical performances, the presence of Justin Bieber, The Black Keys or the new rap supergroup Mount Westmore is expected, with Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $ hort in its formation. All this can be seen in the PPV mode. The pre-show will be open to the public from 2:00 in the morning from Saturday to Sunday, while the central part will start at 3:00, and can be hired for 20 euros at the exchange. It can be hired here.