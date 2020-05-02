The governor of Piedmont, Alberto Cirio (FI), announced this Saturday (2) that he will provide a “bonus” to help the reopening of companies in the Italian region from May 4, when the so-called “phase two” will begin in fight against the new coronavirus pandemic in the country. Named “Bonus of Piemonte”, the measure provides for a non-refundable contribution of 2,500 euros to restaurants, ice cream parlors, bars, beauticians, hairdressers, dance halls and clubs. For pizzerias, restaurants without administration and wellness centers (Spa), the assistance will be 2 thousand euros. Taxi drivers and car rental companies will have a bonus of one thousand euros. This amount will be allocated to 2,280 people.

In all, the initiative totals 88 million euros and requires that the amount be credited directly to the companies’ current account.

“Thank you for the great signal that the region gives to our sector, you have shown sensitivity to a feeling that is now of despair”, said Maria Luisa Coppa, president of Ascom, a trade association, during a press conference with Cirio. “We know that a return of the infection would mean new closings, so we will pay the utmost attention to security, as an organization. There will be no neglect,” she added, stressing that there needs to be “pressure on customers on that front”. Today, the governor of Piedmont has also mandated the use of masks “in all closed places with public access” as of next Monday (4). Thus, it will be necessary to use the protection in offices and public transport, where they will be available free of charge for those who enter, in addition to shops and supermarkets. The rule is also valid for those visiting family members.

