Regina Sparks and Dan Humphrey’s son is back in the new Gossip Girl

We met Milo Sparks when he was just a baby 10 years ago. In case you don’t remember anything about him, here we refresh your memory. In the original version, her mother takes care of convince Dan Humphrey that Milo is his son. In fact, it achieves that Humphrey signs his birth certificate.

However, it is later revealed that Dan cannot be the boy’s biological father and that in fact his Dad is a Russian named Serge. That is why, during the fourth chapter, Milo tells Zoya that his last name is Ivanov, so all the drama is fine thinking.

(HBO Max)

In a scene where Zoya visits Milo’s house, we can see photographs of Georgina Sparks with a lot of celebrities and suddenly, the most surprising of all. A photo of Blair Waldorf herself. This is how for the first time we see much more than just tracks from the old Manhattan elite.