Regina King will direct the Bitter Root comic adaptation, which takes place during the Harlem Renaissance.

In the last awards season, actress Regina King was recognized for having directed One Night in Miami – 95% for Amazon. The film was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Song. She did not win any awards, but her directorial debut was recognized as the start of a promising career. There is some expectation about which project he is going to direct next. Now we have an answer.

She will direct an adaptation of the Eisner Bitter Roots winning comic for Legendary (via Variety). This was created by David F. Walker, Sanford greene Y Chuck brown. The script will be run by comic book writer Bryan Edward Hill. She herself will produce the film along with Ryan Coogler and the creators of the comic, among others. The peculiarity of this story is that it focuses on a fragmented family of monster hunters during the Harlem Renaissance; that is to say, the moment in which the art of black creators was reborn in the United States, although in the literary aspect its influence reached the Afro-descendant writers based in Paris. Some of its central figures were Zora Neale Hurston Y Langston Hughes.

The official synopsis of this story published by Image Comics publisher is as follows:

In the 1920s, the Harlem Renaissance is in full swing, and only the Sangerye family can save New York and the world from the supernatural forces that threaten to destroy humanity. But the once great monster hunter family has been torn apart by conflicting tragedies and moral codes. The Sangerye family must heal the wounds of the past and move beyond their differences … or sit back and watch as a force of unimaginable evil destroys the human race.

Something that should not be missed is that Warner has been looking for an African American director for his film about a Black Superman that is going to be written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Of course it was said that Regina king he was one of the strong candidates to get this job. With this new announcement it is very possible that this is no longer the case. It’s a shame, but most likely he is going to give us a jewel of cinema with this adaptation. It should be said that there are not too many cinematographic adaptations of comics created by people of African descent.

Changing the subject a bit, the name of one of the creators, David F. Walker it is likely that it sounds like more than one. He is the co-creator of the DC comic Naomi, which will soon be brought to television by The CW and was also a writer for Cyborg for a time during The New 52. His work was compiled into two volumes in 2016: Unplugged and Enemy of the State. In fact, when Ray Fisher revealed that he was forced to say booyah, he sympathized and revealed that the same thing happened to him:

For the record: I had no problem with Luke Cage saying ‘sweet Christmas’, but it broke my soul every time he wrote ‘booyah’ for Cyborg. My objections fell on deaf ears and in the end me and my soul departed. The pun was intentional

What’s interesting is that during the time he wrote about this character, DC’s creative director was Geoff Johns. He left that position to go to DC Films. It is very likely that it is no coincidence that both incidents occurred when he was in charge. Recall that Ray Fisher also had the following to say about himself and the others involved.

Fortunately, no one has to force him to something he doesn’t want to, as far as we know, and with this new adaptation of his work it seems that his luck is finally changing for the better. It only remains to wait to find out which actors will be linked to this project.

