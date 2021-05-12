Regina King to direct ‘Bitter Root’, with a family battling monsters in 1920s Harlem

There was a proliferation of writers, poets, painters and musicians. And of course, there was also jazz. The rise of artistic activity in the African-American community living in a neighborhood as depressed as Harlem was, in New York, during the twenties of the last century he made people talk about “Harlem Renaissance “. What no one expected is that there were also some dark supernatural forces hidden there. The first belongs to reality, second to fiction, more specifically to the stories of the comic series Bitter Root.

With several volumes published since 2018, Bitter Root is the work of the writer David F. Walker and the cartoonist Sanford greene (the creators of Power Man and Iron Fist), along with fellow writer Chuck brown and has been garnering notable reviews. The only thing missing was the jump to the screen, and it will not be long in coming. As reported by Deadline, the film already has a director and this will be the actress Regina king, winner of the Oscar as a supporting actress for The Blues of Beale Street (we can also remember her as Angela Abar in the Watchmen series). For her it will be her second feature film behind the cameras. His debut was with Una noche en Miami …, although he has also directed episodes for various television series such as The Good Doctor or Shameless.

And what is Bitter Root about? Well, from a family, the Sangerye, dedicated for generations to fight monsters. Supernatural creatures that take over the souls of ordinary people infecting them with a virus that fills them with hatred and, above all, with a violent racist attitude It plays havoc, especially, in that Harlem context. But the Sangerye will also fall from grace when one of their members is possessed by the evil force, in addition to struggling between the option of trying to heal the infected or kill them, to prevent greater evils.

And Regina King herself, who was also in charge to start the last Oscars gala, with a sequence shot and credits at Union Station in Los Angeles, will also be involved in production work through his company Royal Ties, with the support of Ryan coogler, director of Black Panther and Creed: the legend of Rocky, thanks to the agreement he has closed with the production company Legendary. The action is also expected to take place in that same original period of the comics, in the aforementioned twenties, mixing action and terror.