Regina King doing the director’s course for Marvel Studios?

Regina King is in her prime as a director and it seems that some credentials put her close to the Marvel Studios radar.

A few days ago it was circulating in the major media Hollywood a list of possible directors of Blade and the next Superman. One of the fundamental characteristics for the decision they would make Marvel Y DC it would be that it was an African American.

This requirement would give the director, or director, a greater sense of identity with the project. One of the candidates running both studies is Regina king. The actress is just beginning her career as a director, but has just teamed up with one of the prodigal sons of the ‘House of Ideas’.

That’s right, the writer will work on a movie with Ryan coogler, filmmaker in charge of Black panther Y Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. This undoubtedly gives production companies one more reason to consider the artist as a strong option for their future titles.

However, the fact of his connection with Coogler would not be the only striking element in the next installment of King, but in addition to this it is a film based on comics, which would bring it closer to the cinematographic genre in question.

The above refers to the adaptation for the big screen that will be made of Bitter Root, with Legendary Pictures in command.

The set will be adorned by big names like the screenwriter Brian Edward Hill, who also prepares the script for the new reboot of the power Rangers.

The creators of the comics with the same name as the feature film will be listed as executive producers. They are: David F. Walker , Sanford green Y Chuck Brown.

Regina King will headline the credits for making this product after directing One Night in Miami. The celebrity previously worked with Kemp Powers, recognized for his work in Soul, from Pixar.

However, this is not enough for the director, who in the midst of her good streak, will be in creative functions in the biographical film about politics Shirley chisholm, which will have the script of John ridley, which was involved in the highly awarded 12 Years of Slavery.