Regina King directing the big screen adaptation of the comic ‘Bitter Root’

Oscar-winning actress and director Regina King (‘A Night in Miami …’) has officially signed on to direct the future film adaptation based on the acclaimed Image Comics comic series,‘Bitter Root’In addition to directing the project, King will perform production duties through his Royal Ties label, along with ‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler, through Proximity Media.

‘Bitter Root’ follows the Sangeryes, an African-American family living in New York City in the 1920s, at the height of the Jazz age. But despite his enormous power, the family is deeply divided by his merciful tactics. However, when faced with a supernatural invasion that feeds on prejudice, resentment, and bigotry, the Sangeryes, willing to make any sacrifice for humanity, will be all that stands in their way.

First published in 2018, the comic series was created by David F. Walker, Sanford Greene and Chuck Brown. Legendary and screenwriter Bryan Edward Hill (‘Power Rangers’) have been working on this project since 2018, with production by Zinzi Coogler. and Sev Ohanian from Proximity Media along with Reina King from Royal Ties. Executive producers are creators Walker, Greene and Brown along with Sean Owolo of Drapetomedia.