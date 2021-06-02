Regina king denies being the director of the new ‘Superman‘.Might Michael B. Jordan to be the next Superman?Henry cavill, ruled out Superman, could embody the Hyperion of Marvel.

Regina kingluckily for everyone, it is in fashion. Proof of this is the expectation that has caused their participation in ‘The Cross Connection‘, the program of Tiffany cross on MSNBC (via People) in which a rumor has been used to turn the media into the media that, on the other hand, the filmmaker denies.

“There’s a little rumor that you’re on the shortlist to direct Superman,” notes Cross. “You and Barry Jenkins, both names come up out there.”

“Tiffany, that’s new to me. You have given me the news, ”says King. “Live news on MSNBC! No, I hadn’t heard it until now. “

King, with a long acting career in which her work stands out in titles such as’Ray‘(Taylor Hackford, 2004), his Oscar-winning role in the always underrated’The Beale Street blues‘(Barry Jenkins, 2018) and his brilliant Angela Abar from the impeccable’Watchmen‘(Damon Lindelof, 2019) of HBO, has been directing some of the chapters of many of the series in which he has participated for years. However, the leap to feature film was made last year with the nominee ‘One night in Miami …‘(Regina King, 2020).

Warner Bros. is very serious with its DC Extended Universe, this time they do not want to be left behind and be caught off guard by the Marvel multiverse. With several batmen, clown princes of crime and suicide squads on the way, they have thought that this is not a bad time to give the man of steel a little spin. This is stated in Shadow and Act, a website dedicated to promoting content created by and about people of African descent around the world, a carefully selected medium to inform the world of the new Superman reboot, scripted by the African-American writer Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by JJ Abrams.

