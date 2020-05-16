THE special secretary of Culture of the Bolsonaro government, Regina Duarte, lost one of his first nominees. Deputy Special Secretary Pedro José Vilar Godoy Horta was exonerated the position. The resignation, published in an extra edition of official diary Friday, 15, bears the signature of the Chief Minister of the Civil House, Walter Braga Netto. An unannounced replacement.

Regina had appointed Pedro Horta as chief of staff on March 6, two days after assuming command of the portfolio. He became assistant special secretary in late April. Before joining the portfolio, Horta, born in 1971, commanded the commercial department of Companhia de Entrepostos e Armazéns Gerais de São Paulo (Ceagesp). He was once parliamentary secretary and lawyer for Celso Russomanno, a candidate for deputy and councilor and professor of constitutional law.

Criticisms of Regina

The exoneration takes place in a context of harsh criticism of the secretary of Culture for the artistic class, after Regina minimized torture and deaths in the dictatorship and sang the 1970 World Cup jingle live, in an interview with CNN Brasil, on the 7th.

Regina is also not pleased with President Jair Bolsonaro. A meeting was scheduled, on the 6th, between them, after the government renamed Maestro Dante Mantovani for the presidency of Funarte, removed from office shortly after the new secretary took office. At the end of the day, the appointment was suspended, but the gesture was seen in the government as a process of “frying” Regina.

As revealed by Estadão, Bolsonaro is bothered by Regina’s absence in Brasília and believes that the secretary is susceptible to the “all-left” sector. The secretary, on the other hand, feels discredited and pressured by the government’s “ideological wing”.

