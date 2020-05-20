Regina Duarte left the Special Secretariat for Culture, a position she held two months ago, this Wednesday morning (20). The announcement of the actress’s departure from the portfolio was announced through President Jair Bolsonaro’s Twitter. According to the post, the now ex-secretary is “missing her family” and will take over the Cinemateca de São Paulo.

“Regina Duarte reported that she misses her family, but so that she can continue to contribute to the Government and Brazilian Culture, she will take over, in a few days, the Cinemateca in SP. In the coming days, during the transition, the work already done will be shown in the last 60 days, “wrote the president. The announcement came after he and the actress met in the Plateau for breakfast.

Regina Duarte thanked Bolsonaro for the role still linked to the portfolio. “I just won a gift, which is a dream for anyone in communication, audiovisual, cinema, theater, the invitation to make Cinemateca. It is an arm of culture that works there in São Paulo and is a museum for the whole Brazilian filmography, and stay there secreting the government within the culture at the Cinemateca. Can you have a better gift than that? Thank you, president “, she said.

The actress took over the secretariat on March 4, with the mission of “pacifying” the clash between the artistic class and the culture industry with the government led by Bolsonaro.

