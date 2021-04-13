Regina Blandón responds to criticism of her body with a great message of acceptance

In addition, the actress addressed her haters and the messages they have made about her appearance.

Regina Blandón (instagram / reginablandon)

And that’s how I’ve been with me all my life. Every day I get up to weigh myself and they don’t know what dlv I’m talking about (…) I’m NOT playing the victim, in the least, it’s putting out that we can see each other as we want, that we have to be more cool ourselves) and that chasm who wants to comment on the body of the next door (starting by sending ourselves alch) ”.

Finally, Regina Blandón invited her followers to stop seeking perfection and to practice self-acceptance, but above all, to avoid negative judgments and criticisms through social networks.

Slave of the networks me?

Regina’s powerful words gained so much force that her post has already accumulated more than 400 thousand likes and endless messages of thanks for sharing her position and encouraging self-esteem and removing beauty standards. Fernanda Castillo, Ludwika Palette, Maria Leon, Michelle Renaud Y Natasha Dupeyron were some celebrities who showed their support.