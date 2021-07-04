Regina Blandón denies authorship of controversial message about children with cancer – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Regina Blandón was involved in a controversy over the weekend, due to a false message awarded to her on social media.

In the alleged publication made through his Twitter account, Regina Blandón would have underestimated the difficult situation experienced by Kids with cancer in Mexico.

Faced with the scandal generated, Regina Blandón posted a video in which denies sharply the authorship of the message and points out why it is the target of attacks.

“All this, wanting to defame me, slander me or whatever they want to call it, came out because I defended the right of women to decide” REGINA BLANDÓN

How did the controversy around Regina Blandón and children with cancer start?

On Friday attacks and complaints began to circulate towards Regina Blandón, in which he was claimed for an alleged publication that he had shared and then deleted on Twitter:

In the message, Regina Blandón allegedly complained that trans children were not given the same attention as trans children Kids with cancer:

“Mexico is so third world, that they give more importance to children with cancer than to trans children” FALSE TUIT DE REGINA BLANDÓN

Regina Blandón: “if you are going to fuck someone” … find out more

Saturday, Regina Blandón posted on Twitter a video, divided into three parts, in which he categorically rejected being the author of the alleged publication.

“I just woke up with a very bitter taste in my mouth because someone saw fit to be despicable enough to invent a tweet that I was supposed to write and took a screenshot of it … I don’t delete tweets” REGINA BLANDÓN

To prove that she did not post the message, Regina Blandón She said that first of all, the text is misspelled and she is very careful with the spelling.

She also said that inclusive language, which she often uses, is misused, whereupon, Regina Blandón asked whoever invented everything to take a better look at the details:

“If you are going to fuck someone and they are doing a ‘fake news’ of that size, then use it well, I will charge them there, because then someone who is a fervent defender of causes … empathic, simply, would be more informed by writing something like that , that aside, it doesn’t even make sense “

Regina Blandón She regretted having received hundreds of messages with very harsh attacks, without the authors knowing if she was actually responsible.

Regina Blandón: they defame me “because I defended the right of women to decide”

Regina Blandón He warned that despite this type of situation, nothing will stop his support for causes such as the right to abortion. He also addressed a message to his defamer:

“The person who dedicated a fake tweet, misspelled, to slander me … I don’t know what’s going on … please, seek help, go to therapy” REGINA BLANDÓN

Finally, Regina Blandón He said he knew perfectly well that this situation is due to the fact that he has supported the right to abortion.

“All this, wanting to defame me, slander me or whatever they want to call it, came out because I defended the right of women to decide” REGINA BLANDÓN

Given this, he asked people to live and let others live, without taking away the right to do what they want with their lives.

