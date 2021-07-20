Reggie Miller on Chris Paul: “This summer he will sign a great deal”

Season of Chris paul, no matter how the course ends for Phoenix Suns, it is a simple scandal. An individual performance by a veteran that has little or nothing to do between his age and his actual performance on a basketball court.

So much so, that some of the legends of North American basketball have agreed to praise his level and in the particular case of Reggie Miller, he confessed that he would be very surprised if CP3 did not receive a long-term contract and with enough money to see him. American base leaving his mark during several more courses in the country’s basketball elite.