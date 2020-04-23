One of the great rivalries that the Chicago Bulls from Michael Jordan during the nineties it was with the Indiana Pacers from Reggie Miller. In fact, the stars of both teams had several very serious confrontations, almost reaching their hands in some match.

They fought in 93 and in 98 the Pacers managed to take them to the seventh game. In The Last Dance Miller is the protagonist and answers about whether he would go out to eat with Jordan today. His response was more than clear: “If I meet Jordan today, I think I would punch him.”

