Reggie Jackson: “We are very lucky to have Paul George”

The Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2021 have gone red hot after Los Angeles Clippers have defeated in the third game of the series (achieving the first triumph in their history in a Conference Finals) to about Phoenix suns that they have recovered Chris Paul, but that they have been diminished by the injury of Cameorn Payne.

The main people in charge of commanding the victory ‘Clipper’ have been Paul george Y Reggie jackson, the first as MVP after contributing 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, and the second as a squire with 23 points and three assists.

George’s performance is being the reason why these Clippers are still alive in the playoffs, both with the victory against the Utah Jazz and with the victory this morning that leaves the tie more than open (1-2). Reggie Jackson himself spoke at a press conference about the level of the star of the Angelina franchise:

“We are very fortunate to be able to have a guy like him (Paul George) on our squad. He’s a player who can do everything, like the triple from midfield on the horn at the end of the third quarter. Plays like this kill the momentum of the game. rival and they benefit us a lot, “said Jackson.

—- Paul George rises and drains it from DEEP to end the @LAClippers 3Q on ESPN! #NBAPlayoffs #ThatsGame pic.twitter.com/GAGHapChwd – NBA (@NBA) June 25, 2021

The pressure benefits them

It should be remembered that the Los Angeles Clippers passed both the 1st round of the playoffs and the Conference Semifinals, starting both series 0-2 down on aggregate. In the Conference Finals it has happened again, and it will be necessary to see if the team led by Tyronn Lue is capable of repeating the feat that would undoubtedly go down in NBA history.