Reggie Jackson, in tears: “Thank you Clippers for saving me”

The next NBA Free Agency 2021 will host the revelation player of the 2021 Playoffs, Reggie jackson, which has been removed this morning together with Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals after falling in the sixth game of the tie (4-2).

Jackson, who except for surprise has played his last meeting with the Clippers jersey, has held the most emotional press conference of the night after sending a goodbye message to both the franchise and his teammates, in tears.

“The first thing I’ve said to my teammates after the game was thank you for saving me, them and the organization,” Reggie Jackson said. “My tenth season in the NBA has been the best of my career. I appreciate each and every one of the members of that locker room. I will always be grateful to the Los Angeles Clippers, they have revitalized me.”

The Clippers player so far has averaged in these Playoffs a total of 17.8 points, 3.4 assists and 41% in triples, considerably increasing his regular season benefits, which remained at 10.7 points, 3.1 assists and 43% in triples ( pitching far fewer per game).

A well deserved ovation

The Staples Center audience was also entrusted with showing their affection for a Reggie Jackson who was leaving the pavilion as a Clippers player for the last time. This was the emotional moment that was lived: