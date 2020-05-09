By Sebastian Quiroz

05/08/2020 2:52 pm

After Reggie Fils-Aimé announced his departure from Nintendo of America last year, the former NoA president has been quite active in making sporadic introductions and becoming a member of the GameStop board of directors. However, this will not be the only one that Reggie will do from now on, as It will be part of the toy company Spin Master.

Yesterday, Spin Master held its annual investors meeting, where they announced the results of a vote to find out who will be the new board members. Reggie confirmed that she will be one of the two people selected through Twitter. While Christina Miller, former president of the WarnerMedia Kids, Young Adults and Classic divisions, will be the other half of this selection.

Here’s what Reggie said about her new role:

What do I have in common with Bakugan, Hatchimals, PAW Patrol, GUND, Air Hogs, Sago Mini and Kinetic Sand? Answer: I am joining the board of Spin Master Corp. – an innovative force in the global toy industry. A new way to make life more fun! – Reggie Fils-Aime (@Reggie) May 7, 2020

Both Reggie Fils-Aimé and Christina Miller joined after the resolution and will be focused on the long-term development of the company’s digital gaming and entertainment divisions. Hopefully Reggie will do a great job with Spin Master, especially considering that this time he won’t have to deal with a company in financial trouble, such as GameStop.

Via: Reggie Fils-Aimé

