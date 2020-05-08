The former Nintendo president of Amrica describes his new job as another way to have fun.

Just over a year after retiring from the Nintendo hierarchy in America, Reggie Fils-Aime has already signed with two new companies, first GameStop, one of the largest video game retailers in the world, and now Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, whose brands include Paw Patrol, but also a video game vertical.

“What do Bakugan, Hatchimals, PAW Patrol, GUND, Air Hogs, Sago Mini and Kinetic Sand have in common? Answer: I just joined the board[directiva]from Spin Master Corp., an innovative force in the global toy industry. A new way to make life more fun! “Reggie Fils-Aime posted on his Twitter account yesterday.

Spin Master Corp. also has a branch of digital entertainmentAlthough Fils-Aime’s profile and credentials endorse him as an accomplished executive, regardless of industry,Since 2013, Spin Master Corp. also has a branch of digital entertainment., where the New York native can surely make even more substantial contributions.

Reggie Fils-Aime was part of Nintendo during the 16-year span from 2003 to 2019, after which he took a few months off, then signed on for GameStop, a struggling video game retailer that, incidentally, generated much controversy during the health crisis, refusing to close at several of its locations. Upon his return to operations, the company announced pay cuts that affected Fils-Aime precisely.

Reggie Fils-Aime is far from the only video game executive to share management roles in multiple companies, with Bobby Kotick as another prominent example. Activision’s CEO is also a member of Coca-Cola’s board of directors.

